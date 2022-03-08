UW reports recent anti-Semitic incidents; says they will not be tolerated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin condemned recent anti-Semitic activity in a statement Tuesday morning after noting three instances that happened recently on campus.

Citing an Anti-Defamation League report about a general rise in anti-Semitism that has spread to campuses, the statement detailed the three incidents and said that such actions “will not be tolerated at UW-Madison.” (emphasis theirs).

“We are committed to creating a campus where everyone feels valued and knows they belong,” the statement continued. According to the university, officials have received reports of:

A swastika etched into a residence hall community bathroom stall.

Antisemitic slurs yelled at a student on Langdon Street.

An individual who said they had been harassed for “looking Jewish.”

The statement, signed by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, noted that UW-Madison has set up procedures for responding to hate and bias incidents. According to the university, they will respond to those who are most directly affected first and the Dean of Student Office follows up on all incidents. Afterwards, university officials may reach out to all students.

Anyone who sees or experiences such activity is urged to report it as soon as they can at go.wisc.edu/reporthateandbias. Support is also available by calling:

