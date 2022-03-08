Advertisement

UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans knew it all along, but now its official: Johnny Davis is the Big Ten player of the year.

After leading the University of Wisconsin to a share of the conference championship, the star guard was selected by media and coaches as the top player last season.

#1 also made the All-B1G first team (naturally) after getting the nod from all coaches. He was not unanimously picked by media members, however Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray were.

Davis, who was hurt on a flagrant foul early in the last game against Nebraska, said Tuesday that he expects to be ready to go for the Big Ten tournament this weekend.

Davis wasn’t the only player on the UW sideline to take home top honors. Head coach Greg Gard also claimed coach of the year for leading his team - which was predicted to finish tenth in league - to a first-place finish.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Madison Police Department said a 38-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon during a tree...
Man killed during tree trimming operation in Madison

Latest News

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Johnny and Jordan Davis honored
Jockey names Johnny and Jordan Davis as brand ambassadors
No. 15 Maryland women ease by Wisconsin for 6th straight win
Construction being done on the south end-zone at Camp Randall.
Camp Randall construction on track for completion