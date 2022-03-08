Wisconsin lawmakers discuss new childcare grant program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Democratic Wisconsin lawmakers met Tuesday with the Department of Children and Families secretary to discuss a new childcare grant program.

The meeting was held at the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to discuss “Project Growth,” which aims to increase access to quality, affordable childcare for families across the state.

”When I talk to my constituents, who are not working, who are looking for jobs, who are struggling with access to employment, one of the biggest barriers they talk about is childcare,” State Rep. Lisa Subeck explained.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce is also offering a “Tu Empresa” class, which helps businesses understand the importance of childcare for their employees.

