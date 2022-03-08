Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers discuss new childcare grant program

Two Democratic Wisconsin lawmakers met Tuesday with the Department of Children and Families secretary to discuss a new childcare grant program.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Democratic Wisconsin lawmakers met Tuesday with the Department of Children and Families secretary to discuss a new childcare grant program.

The meeting was held at the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to discuss “Project Growth,” which aims to increase access to quality, affordable childcare for families across the state.

”When I talk to my constituents, who are not working, who are looking for jobs, who are struggling with access to employment, one of the biggest barriers they talk about is childcare,” State Rep. Lisa Subeck explained.

The Latino Chamber of Commerce is also offering a “Tu Empresa” class, which helps businesses understand the importance of childcare for their employees.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
New Mexico man sentenced for attempting to have sex with a minor in Wisconsin
The price of a gallon for gas surpassed four dollars at a Madison gas station Tuesday.
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
Tommy Thompson
Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure