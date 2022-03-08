Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans kill Evers’ $150 tax rebate plan

FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly...
FILE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have killed Gov. Tony Evers’ election-year $150 refund proposal, ending a special session the Democratic governor called before it ever began.

Evers, who faces reelection in November, wants to give every Wisconsin taxpayer $150 from the state’s projected $3.8 billion budget surplus.

He called a special legislative session to approve the plan during his State of the State address last month. Republicans started and ended the special session Tuesday within seconds, not taking debate or having votes.

Evers touted the proposal as a way to help deal with inflation and rapidly rising gas prices. But Republicans dismissed it as an election-year stunt.

