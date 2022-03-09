Advertisement

Badgers’ Davis expects to play this week despite ‘dirty’ hit

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was found by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nebraska's Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten Tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.”

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says Davis has practiced on a limited basis this week.

The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Badgers don’t play until Friday.

Davis injured his ankle after getting fouled early in the second half of a 74-73 loss to Nebraska on Sunday. The play caused Nebraska’s Trey McGowens to get ejected from the game.

