Cooler Days Ahead

Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s for the rest of the week
Lots of sunshine, but cooler temperatures are expected.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today. Lots of sunshine, but cooler temperatures are expected. Look for highs today in the lower to middle 30s. A cold moved through overnight. It shifted winds and is allowing cooler air into the region.

Cool temperatures are coming up over the next several days.
It looks like that cool air will hang around for the remainder of the week. Highs tomorrow are expected in the middle 20s and we will see highs in the middle 20s to around 30. There will be a cool, but quiet start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the middle 20s. More sun will be seen Sunday with highs back to near 50.

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 33. Wind: W 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 12. Wind: NW 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 26.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 30.

