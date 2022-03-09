Advertisement

Disney on Ice returns to Madison

Beauty and the Beast characters preform on the ice
Beauty and the Beast characters preform on the ice(Disney on Ice)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab your Mickey Mouse ears and a Frozen cloak, Disney on Ice is returning to Madison this week for seven action-packed performances.

Disney On Ice is coming to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison from March 10-13 with their show, “Into the Magic.”

Show-goers can expect to see characters from Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Tangled. Organizers say the themes this year focus on embracing one’s true identity, what it means to be fearless, and discovering your inner hero.

All COVID-19 health and safety standards will be followed in accordance with local and state guidelines. Feld Entertainment advises attendees to also monitor Alliant Energy Center’s website concerning face coverings and entry requirements.

Dates and times for Disney on Ice: Into the Magic:

DateTime
Thursday, March 107 p.m.
Friday, March 117 p.m.
Saturday, March 1211 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 131 p.m. and 5 p.m.

