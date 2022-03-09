Advertisement

Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash

MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband...
MyMichigan Health President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, 62, and her husband Don died unexpectedly following a fatal plane crash in northwest Florida on Tuesday evening.(MyMichigan Health)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Diane Postler-Slattery, former president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and her husband Don died in a plane crash in northwest Florida Tuesday evening.

WNEM-TV reports the crash happened about 7 p.m. The Cessna plane the couple was traveling in disappeared from radar about two miles from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, where it was scheduled to land, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The plane was flying from Michigan and stopped at McMinnville, Tennessee before taking off for the Florida airport. It was located overnight one mile north of the northbound runway in a densely wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

Postler-Slattery was named president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital in 2005. She started her career with Aspirus as a nurse in 1987. She received a Doctorate Degree in Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995 and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1988. Postler-Slattery was currently serving as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health. She took that position in 2013.

A statement from Aspirus Health reads, “Diane was a wonderful colleague and leader, and she enriched many lives at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and throughout the community during her years here. She will be dearly missed”.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

#FearTheDeer
Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115
UW-Madison kicks off its spring break Saturday.
AAA: Spring break travel may reflect pent-up pandemic demand, rising gas prices
UW-Platteville offers students a Cannabis Agriculture course
UW-Platteville offers students a Cannabis Agriculture course
Gearing into spring break mode and rolling into travel season, AAA Wisconsin predicts to see a...
AAA: Spring break travel may reflect pent-up pandemic demand, rising gas prices
School District of Monroe students, staff show support for teacher from Ukraine