Former Aspirus Wausau Hospital COO, husband die in Florida plane crash

(WSAW) - Diane Postler-Slattery, former president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and her husband Don died in a plane crash in northwest Florida Tuesday evening.

WNEM-TV reports the crash happened about 7 p.m. The Cessna plane the couple was traveling in disappeared from radar about two miles from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, where it was scheduled to land, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The plane was flying from Michigan and stopped at McMinnville, Tennessee before taking off for the Florida airport. It was located overnight one mile north of the northbound runway in a densely wooded area, the sheriff’s office said.

Postler-Slattery was named president and COO of Aspirus Wausau Hospital in 2005. She started her career with Aspirus as a nurse in 1987. She received a Doctorate Degree in Education Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995 and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1988. Postler-Slattery was currently serving as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health. She took that position in 2013.

A statement from Aspirus Health reads, “Diane was a wonderful colleague and leader, and she enriched many lives at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and throughout the community during her years here. She will be dearly missed”.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.