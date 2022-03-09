Advertisement

Free help for tax preparation available

When it comes to getting ready for tax season, there are several programs federal grant...
When it comes to getting ready for tax season, there are several programs federal grant programs that could help you prepare for free.(Gray TV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced The Richard Dilley Tax Center is now offering free tax preparation help.

Tax preparation help is available by appointment through the Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center through April 15.

The tax help specifically seeks to serve low-income individuals and families, seniors, and/or people with disabilities.

“The Richard Dilley Tax Center is here to help those who have questions about the tax process or have experienced changes that could affect their return,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets. The Richard Dilley Tax Center’s volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”

All tax appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer who will prepare residents’ returns in their presence.

The Richard Dilley Tax Center is operating at a new location this year, 2238 S. Park Street, Madison.

You can make an appointment online here. Those unable to register online may call the Dane County Extension Office at 608-224-3700 to book an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
New Mexico man sentenced for attempting to have sex with a minor in Wisconsin
The price of a gallon for gas surpassed four dollars at a Madison gas station Tuesday.
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may raise gas prices even more
Tommy Thompson
Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure
Wisconsin lawmakers met to discuss an affordable childcare grant.
Wisconsin lawmakers discuss new childcare grant program