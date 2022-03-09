Free help for tax preparation available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced The Richard Dilley Tax Center is now offering free tax preparation help.

Tax preparation help is available by appointment through the Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center through April 15.

The tax help specifically seeks to serve low-income individuals and families, seniors, and/or people with disabilities.

“The Richard Dilley Tax Center is here to help those who have questions about the tax process or have experienced changes that could affect their return,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets. The Richard Dilley Tax Center’s volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”

All tax appointments are in-person with a certified, volunteer tax preparer who will prepare residents’ returns in their presence.

The Richard Dilley Tax Center is operating at a new location this year, 2238 S. Park Street, Madison.

You can make an appointment online here. Those unable to register online may call the Dane County Extension Office at 608-224-3700 to book an appointment.

