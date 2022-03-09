Advertisement

Giannis scores 39; Bucks top Thunder for 5th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 for their fifth straight win.

Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks.

Milwaukee scored a season-high point total and shot 53% from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

It was the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Cathedral Point
Verona residents upset company bought home to house employees
Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Aaron Rodgers confirms he isn’t leaving
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
Report: Packers place franchise tag on WR Adams
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Former Badger Russell Wilson traded to Broncos in blockbuster deal, reports indicate
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) drives past Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy during the first half...
UW’s Johnny Davis wins Big Ten Player of the Year; Gard nabs Coach of the Year