Investigation into officer-involved shooting in Madison heads to Dane Co. DA

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into the shooting of a suspect who allegedly fired at Madison Police Dept. officers while trying to flee took another step on Wednesday. Case files have been handed over to the Dane County district attorney to decide if any charges are warranted against the officers, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated Wednesday.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne received the case files on Feb. 23, DOJ deputy communications director Samantha Standley noted. She stated the agency has no other updates.

The DOJ has not shared an update on the shooting since it happened, nor has it named the officers involved.

“The officers involved in January’s shooting remain on administrative leave,” MPD Chief Shon Barnes stated Wednesday. “Our department respects the investigative process led by the Department of Justice in this case. Like the public, our team awaits the legal opinion of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.”

The state DOJ is leading the investigation into the Jan. 11 shooting in the area of Northport Drive and Dryden Drive, just a few blocks east of Warner Park.

An armed suspect allegedly jumped off of a balcony and began firing at police. The DOJ stated that it was then that multiple officers shot at the subject.

The man was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of gunshot wounds and was expected to survive, officials reported at the time. No law enforcement or first responders were injured during the shooting. Barnes said the man, whose name has not been released, was conscious when he was taken to UW Health for treatment.

“This particular incident highlights the dangerous realities officers face daily while trying to keep our community safe,” Barnes said. “It shows the need for the police and public to work together to end gun violence and create a safer Madison for all.”

