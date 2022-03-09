Advertisement

Madison, Dane Co. reveal spot for new men’s homeless shelter

City-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive will be converted into the new permanent men's...
City-owned property at 1902 Bartillon Drive will be converted into the new permanent men's shelter, city and county leaders announced on March 9, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. and Madison selected a plot of city-owned land near Madison College’s Truax Campus as the location for its new permanent shelter for men experiencing homelessness. Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway teamed up Wednesday morning to announce the shelter would be located at 1902 Bartillon Drive, on Madison’s north side.

Calling the announcement, “a new day in Madison’s approach to homeless services,”, Rhodes-Conway noted that it offers access to transportation, job training, and is not far from the downtown area. The city described the facility as the first purpose-built shelter that will provide a safer place for men to go and offer them a better opportunity for them to find permanent housing.

The selection of the land where the shelter will go is still an early step in the process. Rhodes-Conway explained that a resolution will be presented to the Common Council for its approval soon. City and county leaders will also need to enlist designers for the facility and hope to have that process completed by the end of the year.

The mayor added that $9 million has been set aside for the project, but a true price tag will not be known until the design work is completed. The company who will run the shelter will still need to be selected as well. City and county leaders hope to break ground on the new facility sometime next year.

The City of Madison and Dane County announced plans to build a permanent men’s shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive. The...

Posted by Marcus Aarsvold TV on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Parisi pointed out that the county has pledged $3 million to the project and said, “[w]e are happy to partner with the City of Madison on this project to provide our most vulnerable residents with the space and shelter they need to stay safe.”

As part of the project, the city will also move the current temporary men’s shelter on First Street to another city-owned property on Zeier Road, which will serve as a shelter until the new one is completed. The change of location makes way for the First Street property to be renovated into the Madison Public Market later this year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Investigation into officer-involved shooting in Madison heads to Dane Co. DA
FILE - This file photo shows a person holding a Sony PS4 game controller.
UW researchers design video game controlled by deep breathing to help kids regulate emotions
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Over 180 homes, 14 businesses damaged in Stoughton-area storm
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs