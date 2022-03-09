Man robbed while walking home after stop at ATM on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a man was attacked and robbed shortly after he stopped at an ATM early Wednesday morning.

According to the MPD incident report, the 45-year-old victim told investigators he stopped to use the ATM at a gas station and was walking home at the time of the robbery. The man claimed he was punched and kicked before his assailant broke the victim’s phone and took $100 from him.

The victim double-backed to the gas station, in the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave., where he called police, the reported continued, saying officers arrived on the scene around 12:40 a.m.

The MPD report indicated no arrests have been made and police did not release any description of a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.