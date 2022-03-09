Advertisement

Man robbed while walking home after stop at ATM on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a man was attacked and robbed shortly after he stopped at an ATM early Wednesday morning.

According to the MPD incident report, the 45-year-old victim told investigators he stopped to use the ATM at a gas station and was walking home at the time of the robbery. The man claimed he was punched and kicked before his assailant broke the victim’s phone and took $100 from him.

The victim double-backed to the gas station, in the 3000 block of E. Washington Ave., where he called police, the reported continued, saying officers arrived on the scene around 12:40 a.m.

The MPD report indicated no arrests have been made and police did not release any description of a possible suspect.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Madison police investigate a critical incident on the city's north side, on Jan. 11, 2022.
Investigation into officer-involved shooting in Madison heads to Dane Co. DA
FILE - This file photo shows a person holding a Sony PS4 game controller.
UW researchers design video game controlled by deep breathing to help kids regulate emotions
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Over 180 homes, 14 businesses damaged in Stoughton-area storm
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs