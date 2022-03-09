Michigan’s Juwan Howard contrite about swipe at Wisconsin

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized again and says he takes full ownership for striking a Wisconsin coach last month.

Howard is back with the Wolverines after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head during a handshake line.

His actions triggered players throwing punches, leading to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II being suspended for a game.

Howard said he is seeking therapy, a move agreed upon with the school.

The Wolverines will play Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.