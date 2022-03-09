Michigan’s Juwan Howard contrite about swipe at Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized again and says he takes full ownership for striking a Wisconsin coach last month.
Howard is back with the Wolverines after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head during a handshake line.
His actions triggered players throwing punches, leading to Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II being suspended for a game.
Howard said he is seeking therapy, a move agreed upon with the school.
The Wolverines will play Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.
