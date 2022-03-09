New Mexico man sentenced for attempting to have sex with a minor in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge said Tuesday that just over four years in prison was enough to ensure a New Mexico man “knew that what he did was wrong” after he pleaded guilty to traveling from his state to Wisconsin to attempt to engage in sexual acts with a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Matthew Engelhardt will serve 51 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to the charge in December.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea announced the sentencing against Engelhardt, 33, and explained that the investigation started in April of 2019. At that time, an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl received a social media message from him asking her to be his girlfriend.

The agency continued, saying the New Mexico man asked the girl if she would have sex with him.

Conversations continued on and off for two years, officials explained, until Engelhardt told them that he would be coming to Wisconsin to visit in April of 2021. He asked if he could see “the girl,” authorities stated.

They arranged to meet with Engelhardt on June 30, 2021, in Janesville and arrested him at a retail store.

Judge James Peterson said at sentencing that more than four years was enough.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, Janesville Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations all assisted with this case.

