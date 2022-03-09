Advertisement

Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure

Thompson spoke during a luncheon at the Madison Club.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Outgoing UW System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson spoke Tuesday on the future of higher education and lessons from his tenure.

He said that as for what’s next, he’s going to take his time deciding from a few options.

“So I could retire,” Thompson said. “I could go farm. I could be on some boards, start some more businesses.”

Thompson is also a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

