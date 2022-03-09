Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Outgoing UW System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson spoke Tuesday on the future of higher education and lessons from his tenure.
Thompson spoke during a luncheon at the Madison Club.
He said that as for what’s next, he’s going to take his time deciding from a few options.
“So I could retire,” Thompson said. “I could go farm. I could be on some boards, start some more businesses.”
Thompson is also a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.
