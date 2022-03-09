Outgoing UW System President Thompson speaks on lessons from his tenure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Outgoing UW System President and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson spoke Tuesday on the future of higher education and lessons from his tenure.

Thompson spoke during a luncheon at the Madison Club.

He said that as for what’s next, he’s going to take his time deciding from a few options.

“So I could retire,” Thompson said. “I could go farm. I could be on some boards, start some more businesses.”

Thompson is also a former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

