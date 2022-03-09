Advertisement

Over 180 homes, 14 businesses damaged in Stoughton-area storm

Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage...
Following overnight storms, crews from Stoughton are responding to multiple reports of damage and power outages Sunday morning.(Peter Herman)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 180 homes were damaged by either a tornado or strong winds Saturday evening in the Stoughton area.

The Dane County Department of Emergency Management stated Wednesday that it estimates public sector costs to be around $216,000 for debris removal, road repairs, public buildings and utilities.

In the Town of Dunkirk and City of Stoughton, officials say 184 homes and 14 businesses were damaged.

Citizens who have not reported their storm damage yet to the Town of Dunkirk or City of Stoughton are asked to do so and take pictures of the damage. Officials also asked residents to document all clean-up or repair expense receipts and emails.

The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that an EF-1 tornado touched down southeast of Stoughton and east of the Dunkirk area. The NWS also said downburst and straight-line winds between 70-80 mph caused damage in the Stoughton area.

Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley declared a state of emergency in response to the severe weather following a Monday morning meeting with Dane Co. Emergency Management and representatives from the city and the town.

