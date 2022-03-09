Snow grazes the State Line Thursday; Turning more mild Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Snowfall is now trending farther South - many will miss out on the Winter Weather. However, those near the State Line may see a dusting/minor accumulation - well under an inch. Clouds are around tonight - with some areas of clearing possible. Lows drop into the teens area-wide.

Clouds are back for Thursday with highs topping out in the mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. An area of light snow showers grazes the State Line during the afternoon. State Line counties may see as much as a dusting of snowfall. Most will miss out on the winter weather.

A clipper system swings through the Upper Midwest on Friday - dragging a cold front through Wisconsin. Moisture stays well North of our area, but a light snow shower or two can’t be ruled out during the late morning/early afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 30s before tumbling back into the single-digits overnight.

After a very cold Saturday morning, highs climb back into the mid 20s. SW winds are back -bringing more mild air into the region for next week. Highs will top out near 50° on Sunday. Afternoon readings stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s through early next week. The next chance for a bit of rain/wintry mix arrives on Sunday/Monday.

