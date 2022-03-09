Advertisement

Wisconsin Republican congressmen appeal redistricting ruling

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take an appeal of the state Supreme Court’s decision to adopt new district boundary lines drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The move Wednesday comes two days after the Republican-controlled Legislature also asked the nation’s high court to overturn the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s adoption of Evers-drawn maps for the state Senate and Assembly.

Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen argued that Evers’ map is unconstitutional and that the U.S. Supreme Court should block its enactment and allow all the parties to submit new proposals. Or, they argue the court should simply adopt Republican drawn maps previously approved by the Legislature.

