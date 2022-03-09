Wisconsin Sen. Ringhand won’t run for reelection

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Another state senator is bowing out before this year’s election. A day after the Wisconsin Senate wrapped up its two-year session, Sen. Janis Ringhand announced she would not be running again this fall.

In a statement, the Democratic senator described as an honor her time representing the 15th district, which covers most of Janesville, parts of Beloit, and stretches into several nearby counties.

“While I will miss working with colleagues on important issues, I think that this is the right time to step aside, relax and retire,” she added.

Ringhand was first elected to the state’s upper chamber in 2014, following two terms in the Assembly.

With extra time on her hands, Ringhand says she plans to focus more on her business, producing Ringhand Beer Mustard.

She concluded by saying, “I will always be grateful for the support people have shown throughout the years. I will miss the back and forth exchanges with my colleagues at the Capitol and helping folks back home. The time is right for me to move on.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.