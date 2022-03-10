Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115

#FearTheDeer
#FearTheDeer(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-115 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.

Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 23 points and eight assists to help Milwaukee beat Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 27 points and 11 assists, and De’Andre Hunter had 17 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Badgers’ Davis expects to play this week despite ‘dirty’ hit
Juwan Howard
Michigan’s Juwan Howard contrite about swipe at Wisconsin
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives between Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington and...
Giannis scores 39; Bucks top Thunder for 5th straight win
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Aaron Rodgers confirms he isn’t leaving