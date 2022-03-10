Advertisement

Cap concerns limit Packers’ options heading into free agency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers can breathe a little easier heading into free agency now that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he plans to return.

The Packers also placed a franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

But the Packers still have an unsettled situation at receiver because of the possibility Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown could depart.

The Packers could have trouble keeping All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas after both raised their stock with breakthrough seasons.

