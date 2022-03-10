MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Arctic high pressure to the north will keep a snow system to our south as we wrap up the week. With that being said, a few flurries can’t be ruled out near the stateline tonight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy and cold temperatures into the middle teens. A cold front swings through Friday afternoon and evening with a few flurries and snow showers. With mostly cloudy skies, it will be a cold end of the week with highs around 30 degrees. Skies will clear out Friday night with bitterly cold temperatures into the middle single digits.

The weekend will feature a battle of winter and spring in terms of temperatures. Saturday will be chilly with increasing clouds and highs into the middle 20s. A warm front moves through Saturday night with a few flurries and snow showers and climbing temperatures through the 20s. Decreasing clouds Sunday with southerly winds will boost temperatures to around 50 degrees.

The week ahead will be fairly calm with just an isolated rain or snow shower Monday night and again Thursday night. Otherwise, expect above normal temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be a few degrees on either side of freezing.

