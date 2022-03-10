Advertisement

Cooler Days Ahead

Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s for the rest of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upper-level area wave will make its way by to the south of here today but it will be close enough to bring considerable cloudiness to the region. Northerly winds will also keep chilly temperatures in place. Look for highs today in the middle 20s. That is about 15 degrees below average.

Milder temperatures are on the way for next week.
It looks like that cool air will hang around for the remainder of the week. Highs tomorrow are expected in the lower 30s and we will see highs on Saturday in the middle 20s. There will be quiet weekend with lots of sunshine expected. Highs on Sunday will back to near 50.

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 25. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 12. Wind: SW 5.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 31.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 24.

