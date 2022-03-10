Advertisement

Court weighs case of conservative who won’t leave DNR board

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to consider whether to remove a Department of Natural Resources board member who refuses to step down even though his term ended almost a year ago.

Fred Prehn has said he doesn’t have to step aside because the Senate hasn’t confirmed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned its two-year session this week without scheduling a confirmation hearing. That effectively preserves a one-vote conservative majority on the DNR board that has handled key issues like wolf management and environmental policy.

The justices hear oral arguments Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announces details of the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on...
Evers holds off on state gas tax suspension; pushes for a federal one
Janis Ringhand
Wisconsin Sen. Ringhand won’t run for reelection
Special Counsel Michael Gableman presents the findings of his office's investigation into the...
Wisconsin GOP-ordered election probe extended through April
Margaret Farrow
First female lieutenant governor of Wisconsin has died