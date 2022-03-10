COVID-19 hospitalizations down 80% from January peak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has dropped by more than 80 percent since the peak of January’s surge, the Dept. of Health Services reports. Every one of the seven divisions of the state that DHS officials track have seen significant, double-digit drops in the past week. In the past seven days, western Wisconsin saw inpatients cut by a third, while in the southern part of the state that number is down by nearly a quarter.

In mid-January, state health officials reported 2,262 people were in the hospital because of the virus. Since then, that figure has dropped to 423 patients. Seventeen percent of those patients are currently receiving ICU treatment, which translates to 74 people. At its peak, that number stood at 478 ICU patients, higher than the total number COVID-19 patients now. With COVID-19 patients declining, hospitals are reporting that nearly one in eight of their beds are free.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity, on March 10, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

A change to the Public Health Madison & Dane Co. dashboard on Thursday also reflects the declining hospitalizations. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new strategy of tracking hospitalizations, as opposed to cases, PHMDC is now highlighting the community level for hospital admissions on its People with COVID-19 page. And, that level is a bright mint green indicating the community level is low. Under the old key metric – community transmission – Dane Co. still ranks in the substantial range, the second-highest of the four tiers.

The streak continued Thursday for the seven-day rolling-average of confirmed new cases. DHS recorded 464 new cases in its latest report, which allowed the average to drop to 402 cases per day over the last week. The average has declined every day since Jan. 19, DHS’ tracker shows. In all, the state has recorded 1,386,049 cases since the pandemic began. The rolling average for deaths, which has been trending downward as well, ticked up slightly to eight deaths per day over the past week, but that number remains lower than all but the past few days compared with the past six months.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on March 10, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.