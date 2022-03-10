Florida man arrested for crash that killed Wisconsin mom and son

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (WMTV) - Florida authorities arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday who is accused of crashing into a vehicle on New Year’s Eve, which resulted in the death of a Wisconsin Girls on the Run coach and her 14-year-old son.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, detectives issued a warrant for the man’s arrest Monday at the conclusion of their investigation.

The man was taken into custody and is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving causing injury and two counts of reckless driving causing property damage.

The Wisconsin family was on a trip in south Florida on Dec. 31, 2021 when they pulled into a McDonald’s with their 14-year-old son. The 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale driver allegedly t-boned the car, causing both vehicles to rotate.

Police stated that the Wisconsin family’s car spun across the street, onto a sidewalk and then struck a light pole before coming to a rest.

Officers determined the 18-year-old driver allegedly made an illegal U-turn two blocks prior to the crash and that he was driving 80 mph a second before the collision. The speed limit in that area is 35 mph, detectives noted.

The coach, identified as Ciara Zimprich, was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Police were told on Jan. 15 that her 14-year-old son died after being airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital a few days prior.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.