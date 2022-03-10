Get a sweet treat delivered for National Pi Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate national Pi Day on March 14 by having a delicious homemade pie delivered right to your front door.

Market Wagon, an online delivery service that ships fresh food and baked goods from farm to front door is offering up a variety of pies from local vendors.

Wisconsinites can enjoy an apple pie with a brown sugar streusel topping from Stella’s Bakery in Madison, a three-pound pie from Graves Family Orchard in Brownsville, or mini pecan pies from Green Baked Goods in Milwaukee.

In addition to pies, Market Wagon also offers fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, and other baked goods from vendors all throughout Wisconsin. Shoppers can also enjoy multiple food items from different places in a single order for a flat rate fee.

The 45 food vendors that partner with Market Wagon range from local farms to artisanal food vendors. Currently, Market Wagon has over 600 items for sale each week on their website.

To see a full listing of the goods offered by Market Wagon, you can head over to their website here.

