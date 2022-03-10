Advertisement

Get a sweet treat delivered for National Pi Day

It’s easy as pie
(KOLNKGIN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrate national Pi Day on March 14 by having a delicious homemade pie delivered right to your front door.

Market Wagon, an online delivery service that ships fresh food and baked goods from farm to front door is offering up a variety of pies from local vendors.

Wisconsinites can enjoy an apple pie with a brown sugar streusel topping from Stella’s Bakery in Madison, a three-pound pie from Graves Family Orchard in Brownsville, or mini pecan pies from Green Baked Goods in Milwaukee.

In addition to pies, Market Wagon also offers fresh eggs, dairy, meat, produce, and other baked goods from vendors all throughout Wisconsin. Shoppers can also enjoy multiple food items from different places in a single order for a flat rate fee.

The 45 food vendors that partner with Market Wagon range from local farms to artisanal food vendors. Currently, Market Wagon has over 600 items for sale each week on their website.

To see a full listing of the goods offered by Market Wagon, you can head over to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Medal fabrication expansion project
New Fort Atkinson campus to provide opportunities for the next generation of welders and metal fabrication workers
Milder temperatures are on the way for next week.
Cooler Days Ahead
Medal fabrication expansion project
Medal fabrication expansion project
#FearTheDeer
Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115