Gov. Evers awards nearly $5 million to enhance health care access in Janesville, Edgerton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $5 million will go toward expanding health care services in Janesville and Edgerton, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday as part of the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.

“Making sure that critical healthcare services—from dental care to orthopedics to mental healthcare—are accessible to families and individuals in every zip code is essential to ensuring we are building healthier communities across our state for years to come,” Evers said.

More than $1.1 million of the funds will go toward HealthNet of Rock County.

The agency will use the award to build a new building on Franklin Street and use it to reduce the transportation burden on its patients. It will also double its capacity to provide care to those who are uninsured, triple its dental clinic capacity and expand care for women and people who are low-income.

Evers explained more than $3.8 million was granted to the Edgerton Hospital and Health Services to create a new facility in a more central location.

“So, I am glad to be awarding these funds today to support two great projects in the Janesville and Edgerton communities that will do just that with new facilities that will provide central hubs for patients to receive care close to home,” Evers said.

The grant program was first announced in August of 2021 as part of more than $285 million set aside for community capital projects.

