Hillsboro woman dies in crash on Richland Co. highway

Sixty-eight-year-old Kathryn Slaney died Wednesday in a crash on Hwy. 80, in Richland Co., the Sheriff's Office reported on March 10, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hillsboro woman died Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle went off the side of a Richland Co. highway and struck a tree, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, Kathryn Slaney was heading north on State Hwy. 80 when her vehicle went off the right side of the road near Co. Hwy. BR intersection. After striking the tree, the vehicle rolled onto its side and ended up in a marsh.

Richland Co. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were called to the scene around 4:19 p.m. and the 68-year-old Slaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report did not indicate why Slaney’s vehicle had left the roadway.

Sheriff Clay Porter noted the Richland Center Fire Dept., Richland Co. EMS, and Richland Co. Coroner’s Office responded as well, in addition to Wegner Auto Service.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

