Judge orders Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails in response to an open records request filed by a liberal watchdog group seeking documents related to an investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday also ordered Vos to search his private email accounts and text messages for any relevant deleted messages.

The case is one of three seeking records from Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a probe into the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Alders ask Madison mayor to improve communication with plans to build shelter for men...
