Juneau Co. among 24 counties receiving public forest road improvement funds

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $300,000 will go toward improving forest roads in two dozen Wisconsin counties, Gov. Evers announced Thursday, including Juneau County.

The governor, along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, explained the money will help these counties maintain and improve public roads in county forests.

“In just three years, we’ve made major headway on fixing our state’s roads and bridges, having already improved more than 1,770 miles of highways and more than 1,250 bridges, and it is critical for our growth as a state that we continue to invest in our state’s transportation infrastructure,” Evers said.

More than five miles in Juneau County are eligible for aid and it will receive over $1,960.

Marinette County, which will receive the largest payment at $82,134, has 234 miles of eligible county forest roads.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson thanked the communities who partner with them to invest in infrastructure.

“County forests provide great recreational opportunities across Wisconsin, and maintaining these roads not only helps tourism, but promotes industry and quality of life,” Thompson said.

In order to receive funds, roads had to meet minimum design standards of 16-foot surface width and 20-foot roadway width, be located in a county forest, be open and used for travel and cannot be a town road, county or state highway.

