Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is back- for good

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the best comfort foods are coming back together for good.

After it sold out within one hour of going on sale online last year, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is bringing back its Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor for dairy lovers of all kinds.

The iconic cheese flavors that may remind people of their childhood will be back in ice cream form at 3,500 Walmart locations in all 50 states and online for a 10-week rotation period starting on March 14. Each pint will cost $4.98.

Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said the company was excited to bring seven exclusive flavors to Walmart for dairy and vegan ice cream lovers to enjoy, including its partnership.

“We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission,” Van Leeuwen stated. “There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!),” said Ben Van Leeuwen.”

The company has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.

Here is the full list of flavors set to be offered:

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

Planet Earth

Pizza

Hot Honey

Royal Wedding Cake

Bourbon Cherries Jubilee

Wild Blueberry Shortcake

