Advertisement

Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is back- for good

Kraft Mac & Cheese x Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is here to stay.
Kraft Mac & Cheese x Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is here to stay.(ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the best comfort foods are coming back together for good.

After it sold out within one hour of going on sale online last year, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is bringing back its Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor for dairy lovers of all kinds.

The iconic cheese flavors that may remind people of their childhood will be back in ice cream form at 3,500 Walmart locations in all 50 states and online for a 10-week rotation period starting on March 14. Each pint will cost $4.98.

Ben Van Leeuwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said the company was excited to bring seven exclusive flavors to Walmart for dairy and vegan ice cream lovers to enjoy, including its partnership.

“We have created a collection of classic flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, from local jam makers to wild blueberries from Maine, to cookie bakers with a social mission,” Van Leeuwen stated. “There are also unique and surprisingly delicious flavors that you would never expect to love as an ice cream (mac and cheese, and pizza!),” said Ben Van Leeuwen.”

The company has plans to refresh the flavors later in the summer.

Here is the full list of flavors set to be offered:

  • Kraft Macaroni & Cheese
  • Planet Earth
  • Pizza
  • Hot Honey
  • Royal Wedding Cake
  • Bourbon Cherries Jubilee
  • Wild Blueberry Shortcake

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Alders ask Madison mayor to improve communication with plans to build shelter for men...
Alders ask Madison mayor to improve communication with plans to build men’s shelter
Alders ask Madison mayor to improve communication with plans to build men’s shelter
Alders ask Madison mayor to improve communication with plans to build men’s shelter
Juvenile taken into custody after allegedly making threats against Mauston High School
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
UW-Madison set to receive over $80 million through appropriations spending package
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed a joint...
Judge orders Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails