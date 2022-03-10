Advertisement

Madison man accused of multiple drug and gun crimes

(WBAY)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man has been charged with drug and gun crimes and faces multiple years in federal prison if convicted, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice said Wednesday.

Sylvester Ray Gavins, Jr., 31, is accused of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possessing a loaded firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the report, on March 26, 2021, Gavins allegedly possessed cocaine and heroin for distribution, as well as a loaded .40 caliber firearm and .40 caliber ammunition.

The charges come following an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If convicted, Gavins faces the following:

  • A maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each possession with intent to distribute charges
  • Ten years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Five years if his possession of a firearm is in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

#FearTheDeer
Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115
UW-Madison kicks off its spring break Saturday.
AAA: Spring break travel may reflect pent-up pandemic demand, rising gas prices
UW-Platteville offers students a Cannabis Agriculture course
UW-Platteville offers students a Cannabis Agriculture course
Gearing into spring break mode and rolling into travel season, AAA Wisconsin predicts to see a...
AAA: Spring break travel may reflect pent-up pandemic demand, rising gas prices
School District of Monroe students, staff show support for teacher from Ukraine