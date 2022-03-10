Madison man accused of multiple drug and gun crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man has been charged with drug and gun crimes and faces multiple years in federal prison if convicted, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice said Wednesday.

Sylvester Ray Gavins, Jr., 31, is accused of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, possessing a loaded firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the report, on March 26, 2021, Gavins allegedly possessed cocaine and heroin for distribution, as well as a loaded .40 caliber firearm and .40 caliber ammunition.

The charges come following an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If convicted, Gavins faces the following:

A maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each possession with intent to distribute charges

Ten years on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm

Five years if his possession of a firearm is in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

