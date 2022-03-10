Mineral Point Opera House suspends vaccine, mask requirements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Opera House is dropping requirements when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination or negative test proof, and mask-wearing at its performances, it announced Thursday.

Those who are feeling sick are urged to stay home, the opera house noted.

It also explained that these guidelines may be affected by performers who have stricter requirements when it comes to their performance. If another surge of COVID-19 cases affects the area, then health precautions will be put in place.

Those who have already bought tickets for upcoming performances and are not comfortable with the new guidance are encouraged to email the Mineral Point Opera House for a refund.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the COVID-19 community level in Iowa County is considered Low. With this guidance, the CDC says people can choose to wear a mask if they wish. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone with the virus are recommended to wear a mask.

The opera house instated its vaccination or negative test proof policy on Oct. 1, 2021, after citing the surge in COVID-19 cases and the prevalence of the Delta variant at the time.

