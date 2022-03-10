New Fort Atkinson campus to provide opportunities for the next generation of welders and metal fabrication workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An expansion project several years in the making is finally complete on the Fort Atkinson campus of Madison college.

The 47,000 sq. foot, one-million-dollar addition will allow the college to offer both welding and fabrication programs at the same time.

Both of which are rapidly growing industries with high job demand.

To celebrate the expansion, the college is offering an open house and tours of the space Thursday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.