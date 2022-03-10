Advertisement

New Fort Atkinson campus to provide opportunities for the next generation of welders and metal fabrication workers

By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An expansion project several years in the making is finally complete on the Fort Atkinson campus of Madison college.

The 47,000 sq. foot, one-million-dollar addition will allow the college to offer both welding and fabrication programs at the same time.

Both of which are rapidly growing industries with high job demand.

To celebrate the expansion, the college is offering an open house and tours of the space Thursday, March 10, from 4-7 p.m.

