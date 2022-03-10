Advertisement

Packers’ latest stock offering produces $65.8 million

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.

The Packers sold a total of more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25.

The Packers announced the final totals Thursday and noted they now have over 537,000 shareholders.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the team was pleased with fans’ response to the sixth stock sale.

“We are proud to welcome a new generation of shareholders from across the country and Canada,” Murphy said. “Their support is a critical component of our ability to continue enhancing the fan experience and investing in Lambeau Field. Maintaining our stadium as a top-tier facility that serves as a year-round destination contributes to the sustained success of both the franchise and our community.”

Net proceeds from this stock offering will help fund ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.

Around 17% of the new shareholders are from Wisconsin, with fans from California (8%), Texas (5%) and Florida (4%) behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Cap concerns limit Packers’ options heading into free agency
#FearTheDeer
Antetokounmpo scores 43 points, Bucks hold off Hawks 124-115
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Badgers’ Davis expects to play this week despite ‘dirty’ hit
Juwan Howard
Michigan’s Juwan Howard contrite about swipe at Wisconsin