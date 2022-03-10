Packers’ latest stock offering produces $65.8 million

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.

The Packers sold a total of more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25.

The Packers announced the final totals Thursday and noted they now have over 537,000 shareholders.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the team was pleased with fans’ response to the sixth stock sale.

“We are proud to welcome a new generation of shareholders from across the country and Canada,” Murphy said. “Their support is a critical component of our ability to continue enhancing the fan experience and investing in Lambeau Field. Maintaining our stadium as a top-tier facility that serves as a year-round destination contributes to the sustained success of both the franchise and our community.”

Net proceeds from this stock offering will help fund ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field, including new video boards and concourse upgrades.

Around 17% of the new shareholders are from Wisconsin, with fans from California (8%), Texas (5%) and Florida (4%) behind.

