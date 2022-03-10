Prosecutors: Alabama man pleads guilty in trafficking case of missing Madison teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man plead guilty to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography, according to officials.

Prosecutors said Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, in July 2021, FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead regarding a 14-year-old female reported missing out of Madison, Wisconsin. FBI Birmingham and Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation.

Officers located the victim through an advertisement on a website known for commercial sex advertisements. According to court records, a task force officer responded to the number posted in the advertisement, the minor victim replied, and provided the address to meet. Members of the task force responded to a hotel and said they found the teen victim in the hotel room with Alexander. Investigators said they also found child pornography involving Alexander and the juvenile victim on Alexander’s cell phone.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, with the assistance of the Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Darius Greene and R. Leann White are prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

