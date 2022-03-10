Sixth Wisconsin state senator won’t seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The list of retirements from the Wisconsin state Senate has grown to six, with 24-year-veteran Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, announcing that he will not seek reelection.

Petrowski is the third Republican to announce plans not to seek another term, joining Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, and Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton.

Roth is running for lieutenant governor. The Democrats not returning are Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, Janis Ringhand, of Evansville and Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.

In addition to the six senators, so far 13 members of the Assembly have announced plans not to run again in the fall.

