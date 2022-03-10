Advertisement

Sixth Wisconsin state senator won’t seek reelection

(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The list of retirements from the Wisconsin state Senate has grown to six, with 24-year-veteran Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, announcing that he will not seek reelection.

Petrowski is the third Republican to announce plans not to seek another term, joining Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, and Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton.

Roth is running for lieutenant governor. The Democrats not returning are Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, Janis Ringhand, of Evansville and Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.

In addition to the six senators, so far 13 members of the Assembly have announced plans not to run again in the fall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Florida man arrested for crash that killed Wisconsin mom and son
Wisconsin's unemployment rate slips to three percent, DWD reports.
Wisconsin unemployment ticks down, currently a point lower than U.S. rate
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Juneau Co. among 24 counties receiving public forest road improvement funds
COVID-19 hospitalizations down 80% from January peak
Mineral Point Opera House suspends vaccine, mask requirements