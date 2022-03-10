UW-Madison set to receive over $80 million through appropriations spending package

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison outlined how part of the $1.5 trillion appropriations package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night will benefit school programs.

The bipartisan package includes $80 million for UW-Madison initiatives, as well as ways to boost college affordability and fund federal research.

The bill will be sent to the Senate next.

“This legislation provides crucial funding for cutting-edge university research and projects, and will improve health, drive innovation and create a more prosperous Wisconsin,” said UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca M. Blank.

UW-Madison listed these funded initiatives as being included:

$39.7 million: To build the new Plant Germplasm Facility

$15 million: Center on Exposome Studies in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias

$10 million: Institute for Rural Partnership

$5 million: Center of Excellence for Extreme Events in Structurally Evolving Materials

$5 million: Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Propulsion

$5 million: PANTHER — a biomedical research program addressing traumatic brain injuries

$2 million: Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative

$1.2 million: Next Generation Scanning High-resolution Interferometer Sounder (S- HIS)

$1 million: Retirement and Disability Research Consortium

$500,000: Odyssey Project

$174,000: Small Business Accounting Projections Clinic

Up to $10 million for research and development on 2 stroke opposed piston engines

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.