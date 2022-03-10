UW-Madison set to receive over $80 million through appropriations spending package
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison outlined how part of the $1.5 trillion appropriations package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night will benefit school programs.
The bipartisan package includes $80 million for UW-Madison initiatives, as well as ways to boost college affordability and fund federal research.
The bill will be sent to the Senate next.
“This legislation provides crucial funding for cutting-edge university research and projects, and will improve health, drive innovation and create a more prosperous Wisconsin,” said UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca M. Blank.
UW-Madison listed these funded initiatives as being included:
- $39.7 million: To build the new Plant Germplasm Facility
- $15 million: Center on Exposome Studies in Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias
- $10 million: Institute for Rural Partnership
- $5 million: Center of Excellence for Extreme Events in Structurally Evolving Materials
- $5 million: Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Propulsion
- $5 million: PANTHER — a biomedical research program addressing traumatic brain injuries
- $2 million: Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative
- $1.2 million: Next Generation Scanning High-resolution Interferometer Sounder (S- HIS)
- $1 million: Retirement and Disability Research Consortium
- $500,000: Odyssey Project
- $174,000: Small Business Accounting Projections Clinic
- Up to $10 million for research and development on 2 stroke opposed piston engines
