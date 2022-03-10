Advertisement

UW-Platteville offers students a Cannabis Agriculture course

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville offers students classes in Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The six-month non-credit certificate is three courses that last eight weeks. Each course explores a new side of the cannabis industry - agriculture, business, and health care. The lessons also explore industrial hemp, which is legal in Wisconsin.

Despite the drug being illegal, people behind the program say it still holds value for students and the agriculture industry in the state.

“Adding the specialty of cannabis, it’s an amazing opportunity to learn something rich and new and exciting but also open up a whole new world of possibility,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower, the partner for the program.

The virtual courses are handled by instructors that are available for students. Vice President of Green Flower’s higher education, Daniel Kalef, says it will offer Platteville students education in an expanding industry.

“At the end of 2021, there were over 430,000 people working in the cannabis industry,” said Kalef.

Registration for class ends on March 11th.

