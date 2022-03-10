Advertisement

Wisconsin lawsuit accuses GOP Senator, 2 congressmen of insurrection

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin liberals have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists.

It argues the three Republicans violated the U.S. Constitution with their words and actions in support of Donald Trump before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a violation of the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It says that Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, conspired to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory and sow public district of the outcome.

The lawmakers did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox

Latest News

Florida man arrested for crash that killed Wisconsin mom and son
Wisconsin's unemployment rate slips to three percent, DWD reports.
Wisconsin unemployment ticks down, currently a point lower than U.S. rate
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Juneau Co. among 24 counties receiving public forest road improvement funds
COVID-19 hospitalizations down 80% from January peak
Mineral Point Opera House suspends vaccine, mask requirements