Cool Temperatures Today and Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is approaching from the northwest and it is expected to move through southern Wisconsin around midday. This front will bring a wind shift from southwesterly to northwesterly. It will also bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to the region. Highs today will only manage middle 20s and tomorrow’s highs will only manage lower 20s.

Much milder air will fill in next week behind a warm front. (wmtv)

The low Saturday morning is expected to be around 0. By Sunday, a warm front will make its way into the area. This front will quickly boot the temperatures and highs are expected to reach the lower 50s by Sunday and Monday. No significant precipitation is expected between now and the middle of next week.

Today: Increasing cloudiness and cool. High: 27. Wind: Bec. NW 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 0. Wind: NW 10-15 gusting to 25 .

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 22.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 51.

