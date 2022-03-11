Dane Co. & Madison falls below 100 cases per day in 14-day average

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A key benchmark used to track COVID-19 spread in Dane Co. plummeted more than 36% this week. On the two-year anniversary of the the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the county’s health department reports the area saw fewer than 100 cases per day over the past two weeks.

Dropping that third digit from the 14-day rolling-average, which now stands at 76 cases per day, was expected as Dane Co. has not recorded more than 100 cases in any day since Feb. 24, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. data show. That day was also the last day in which the seven-day rolling average, which is the one highlighted by state health officials, was above 100 cases per day. Since the early days of the pandemic PHMDC officials have focused on the two-week figure in its updates.

This week’s update points out that not only have case levels hit lows not seen since last summer, so have the number of people hospitalized because of the virus and the number of people admitted into intensive care units across the state.

7-day rolling average for: Rate Most since Cases 65.3 July 29, 2021 Hospitalized 50.7 Aug. 17, 2021 ICU 5.9 June 17. 2021

PHMDC also reported that 62.6 percent of Dane Co. residents over five years old are up to date on their vaccinations. That number is higher than the statewide percentage of people who completed their initial series (60.5%) and the county’s vaccination rates continue to lead the state. Still, though, the county reports that just over one in five residents who completed their first series are not up to date, meaning they have completed their initial series and but have not received a booster or additional dose for which they may be eligible.

Public Health and Madison compares current cases, hospitalization, and ICU rates since March 11, 2022. (Public Health Madison & Dane Co.)

Across Wisconsin, someone would go back nearly as far to find a seven-day rolling-average for cases as low as it is now. Following Friday’s update, the average slipped below 400 cases per day over the preceding week (to 392 cases/day) for the first time since July 22, DHS figures find. In all, the state has seen 1,386,405 total cases since the COVID-19 reached Wisconsin.

The average number of deaths per day over the past week ticked up for the second day in a row. Creeping up to nine deaths per day, the average remained in the single digits, where it has been for the past month. Prior to that, the rolling-average had not been below 10 per day since September. The latest COVID-19 related deaths pushes the total to 12,294, DHS reports.

