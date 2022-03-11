Eligible Wisconsin Depts. of Corrections, Health Services staff receive pay raises

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin correctional officers and sergeants, psychiatric care technicians, youth counselors and supervisors will all receive a $3 per hour add-on, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

The governor stated that the raise will go into effect on Sunday for all eligible employees, which is around 5,000 workers across the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The pay increases were instated to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, high vacancy rates and security staffing needs, Evers explained. In order to retain current staff and attract new employees, Evers said additional incentives were needed.

“Our security personnel have faced higher workloads, pressures, and hazards throughout the pandemic, and deserve to be fairly compensated,” Evers said.

DOC Secretary Kevin Carr explained that when Evers took office, pay for correctional officers was $16.65. With this most recent add-on, pay will rise to $22.89 per hour, which is a 37% increase over the past 3 years.

“This is a major step towards making compensation more competitive for a sizeable portion of our agency’s workforce that provides direct care,” Carr said.

The pay increase is expected to continue through June 17, 2023, unless another extension is approved, Evers stated.

The governor noted that his initial biennial budget plan called for a $5 per hour permanent add-on for these employees, but was rejected by Legislative Republicans on the Joint Committee on Employment Relations. The governors’ 2021-2023 State of Wisconsin Compensation Plan was approved on Dec. 21, 2021, and went into effect on Jan. 2.

