Evansville schools deliver smiles on ‘Spread Goodness Day’

Students wore yellow to spread sunshine and good deeds to their classmates.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a feel-good Friday for the Evansville School District as the students took part in Spread Goodness Day.

High school students wore yellow and donned sunglasses to “spread sunshine” and show how one act of kindness can make a difference.

Younger students made posters or drawings of the sun.

Students also received a “You Matter” card with the goal of writing a message and delivering it to the person of their choice.

The superintendent picked up treats from Fosdahl’s Bakery in Stoughton as a surprise for district teachers and staff.

Spread Goodness Day first started in Michigan in 2017.

