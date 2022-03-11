Green Bay Packers raise ticket prices $4 to $7 per game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced tickets prices for the 2022 season will include a $4 to $7 increase for games in the regular season.

Lambeau Field will host eight regular-season games. The Green package will get the one preseason game at Lambeau, while Green and Gold package season ticket holders can expect their usual allotment for the regular season.

The NFL added a ninth regular season game in 2022, but for the Packers that game is at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team says ticketing for that game will be handled separately and details are still pending.

The price of tickets will vary depending on the seating. From the Packers’ news release:

End zone seats – $62 for preseason, $123 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $58 and $118, respectively).

South end zone, 700 Level – $63 for preseason, $125 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $61 and $121, respectively).

South end zone, 600 Level – $67 for preseason, $134 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $64 and $129, respectively).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $71 for preseason, $141 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $69 and $134, respectively).

Between the 20-yard lines – $78 for preseason, $156 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $74 and $149, respectively).

The Packers say ticket prices will remain below the NFL average.

For season ticket holders, the Packers ticket office needs to receive payment by April 15. Invoices must be paid by credit or debit card or check.

Like last season, tickets are “mobile only.”

The Packers will continue using the “Pay As We Play” method for Green and Gold package ticket holders to get playoff tickets. These ticket holders should register online but are committing to buy tickets for as many post-season games as the Packers get at home, up to 3. They can also get special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game, between $117 and $149. Green package fans get right of first refusal on seat locations, then Gold package holders who registered will be entered in a drawing for any seats left over, which will be randomly assigned.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.