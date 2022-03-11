Advertisement

Investigators search for witnesses to fatal St. Croix County pedestrian crash

File photo of police tape.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — St. Croix County sheriff’s officials say they are looking for additional witnesses to a fatal pedestrian accident near Hudson.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Thesig, of Ramsey, Minnesota, was struck as he crossed Highway 35 in Troy early Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says emergency medical responders transported Thesig to Regions Hospital where he died on Wednesday.

Authorities say there were motorists who stopped at the crash scene, but they continue to search for several other vehicles that were in the area at the time.

Officials say reduced visibility and challenging road conditions due to the wintry weather could have been factors in the crash.

