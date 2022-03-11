Advertisement

Judge to weigh change of venue in Wisconsin parade deaths

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in...
FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis.(Derek Johnson | Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to consider a request to move the trial of a Milwaukee man accused of driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores more.

Attorneys for Darrell Brooks Jr. filed a change-of-venue motion last month asking that the trial either be moved or that jurors be pulled from a different county.

They say that publicity about the case has been pervasive and overwhelmingly negative for Brooks.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Darrow was expected to discuss the motion with Brooks’ attorneys and prosecutors during a hearing Friday. It’s not clear when she will rule.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's wants to shed the department store image. (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store
City of Madison Parks Division announced the closures of several off-leash dog parks Thursday.
Madison dog off-leash parks closed for season
Richland County man missing
60-year-old Richland Co. man found dead, Silver Alert Canceled
Investigators said Howard Graham told his roommates the teenager was his stepdaughter, but the...
Man accused of rape, trafficking girl he met on Roblox
Shad Thyrion
GoFundMe raising money for family of victim of gruesome Green Bay murder

Latest News

(FILE)
Second person has died in a Waukesha apartment fire
Much milder air will fill in next week behind a warm front.
Cool Temperatures Today and Saturday
Wisconsin woman living a healthy life after four kidney transplants
Wisconsin woman living a healthy life after four kidney transplants
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation