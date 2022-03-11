Juvenile taken into custody after allegedly making threats against Mauston High School

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A juvenile was taken into custody Thursday after officers say they made threats directed at Mauston High School.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 3 p.m. of a juvenile allegedly making threats against the school.

Officers were able to find the juvenile at a home in rural Juneau County and took them into custody around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies took the juvenile to the sheriff’s office and then to secure detention.

The sheriff’s office stated that this is an isolated incident and there are no additional safety concerns or threats.

Deputies did not say if the juvenile was a student at the school, nor if charges will be filed.

The Mauston School District and Mauston Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

